How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at Kansas State: TV channel, live stream
On the heels of back-to-back wins, the Iowa State women look to earn a resume-building victory when they travel to Kansas State Thursday night.
The Cyclones (15-7, 6-3) scored over 80 in wins vs. BYU and UCF, but they have struggled against the upper portion of the Big 12 Conference.
Audi Crooks scored 22 vs. UCF, reaching double figures once again. The sophomore is averaging 22 points and seven rebounds per game. Addy Brown is at 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists a night.
Kansas State (19-2, 7-1) saw its 14-game win streak come to an end over the weekend at Colorado, 63-53. Prior to the loss, the Wildcats had scored at least 70 in 13 of those wins, with the only other loss coming to Duke.
Ayoka Lee averages 16 points a night with two others in double figures and two more over nine a game.
ESPN’s BPI gives Kansas State a 93 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at Kansas State on Thursday, Jan. 30:
Iowa State at Kansas State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Kansas State in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 7:30 p.m. CT | Thursday, January 30
Where: Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, Kansas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Kansas State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+
Our Prediction: Kansas State 77, Iowa State 64