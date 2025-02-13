How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at Kansas: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women look for win No. 3 in a row when they take on Kansas this Saturday.
Coming off wins over Cincinnati and Colorado, the Cyclones have a strong chance to make a run towards an NCAA Tournament bid if they can continue to string together wins. They play two ranked teams to close out the year, but should be favored in the other three games starting with the Jayhawks.
Audi Crooks is coming off a 33-point performance in the win over Colorado, finding her name on the late midseason watch lists for the Wooden Award.
Kansas has dropped three straight including an overtime loss to Cincinnati last weekend. The Jayhawks are just 2-5 over the last seven and 4-9 in conference play.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 74 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 15:
Iowa State at Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Kansas in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 4 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 15
Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 78, Kansas 68