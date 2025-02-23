Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at UCF: TV channel, live stream

Cyclones look to rebound following loss at Baylor

Dana Becker

Addy Brown and the Iowa State women head to UCF looking to complete the season sweep this week.
Addy Brown and the Iowa State women head to UCF looking to complete the season sweep this week. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State women had their win streak come to a halt at the hands of Baylor this past weekend. Now, they look to start another one before the season comes to an end.

The Cyclones (19-10, 10-6) head to UCF for Big 12 Conference action on Tuesday night. The game airs live on ESPN+.

In the loss to Baylor, only Audi Crooks reached double figures, scoring 14 points. Addy Brown had 10 rebounds and seven assists. 

UCF (10-16, 3-13) has lost two of three, but is coming off a 61-60 win over Texas Tech. Earlier this year, the Cyclones bested the Knights in Ames, 90-56.

ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 89 percent chance to win.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at UCF on Tuesday, Feb. 25:

Iowa State at UCF TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State at UCF in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action

When: 6 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 25

Where: Addition Financial Arena | Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Iowa State 74, UCF 64

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball