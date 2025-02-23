How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at UCF: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women had their win streak come to a halt at the hands of Baylor this past weekend. Now, they look to start another one before the season comes to an end.
The Cyclones (19-10, 10-6) head to UCF for Big 12 Conference action on Tuesday night. The game airs live on ESPN+.
In the loss to Baylor, only Audi Crooks reached double figures, scoring 14 points. Addy Brown had 10 rebounds and seven assists.
UCF (10-16, 3-13) has lost two of three, but is coming off a 61-60 win over Texas Tech. Earlier this year, the Cyclones bested the Knights in Ames, 90-56.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 89 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at UCF on Tuesday, Feb. 25:
Iowa State at UCF TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at UCF in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 25
Where: Addition Financial Arena | Orlando, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 74, UCF 64