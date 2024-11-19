How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at UNI: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women begin rivalry play with the first road trip of the season.
Fresh off convincing victories over Chicago State, Indiana State, Southern and St. Thomas, the Cyclones (4-0) travel to Cedar Falls to face Northern Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
This is the first of two straight vs. in-state rivals, as Iowa State welcomes in Drake to Ames on Sunday, Nov. 24. They are slated to meet the third Div. I women’s program, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in Iowa City.
But first, the focus is on the Panthers, who have held their own with ISU over the years. While the Cyclones have won four straight in the series, three of those have been decided by six points or fewer, including an 88-85 win in Cedar Falls in 2022.
Last season, Iowa State won, 87-70, to improve to 38-7 all-time vs. Northern Iowa.
Following the two games vs. UNI and Drake, the Cyclones will head to Florida for a meeting with defending national champion and top-ranked South Carolina on Thanksgiving.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at UNI on Wednesday, Nov. 20:
Iowa State at UNI TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at UNI in women’s basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Wednesday, November 20
Where: McLeod Center | Cedar Falls, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at UNI live on fuboTV (Star your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Iowa State 77, UNI 65