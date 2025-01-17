How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at West Virginia: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women hit the road looking to make it four straight when they take on West Virginia this Sunday.
Set for Morgantown, the game will tip at noon Central time. There is no stream available as of now for the game.
The Cyclones (13-6, 4-2) secured a home win with a 71-58 victory over Texas Tech this past Tuesday, adding to road wins at Arizona State and Arizona. Iowa State has gone 4-1 since the calendar turned to 2025.
During the most recent victory, though, the Cyclones failed to make a 3-pointer, a streak that dated back over 900 games.
West Virginia (14-3, 4-2) bounced back from a seven-point loss at Oklahoma State to roll past Colorado this past Wednesday. The Mountaineers have won four of five, as they started the season 8-0 before losing by five to Texas.
ESPN’s BPI gives West Virginia nearly a 90 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at West Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 19:
Iowa State at West Virginia TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at West Virginia in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: noon CT | Sunday, January 19
Where: WVU Coliseum | Morgantown, West Virginia
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at West Virginia live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Not available
Our Prediction: West Virginia 75, Iowa State 68