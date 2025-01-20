How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. BYU: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women will hope a return to Hilton Coliseum does them good this week.
Following a loss at West Virginia over the weekend, the Cyclones (13-7, 4-3) are back in Ames for the next two starting Wednesday night vs. BYU. They conclude the week with UCF on Saturday.
Iowa State never got on track vs. the Mountaineers, falling behind by 15 after the first quarter. Addy Brown had a nice game, scoring 19 points with seven rebounds and seven assists.
They also re-started a streak of made 3-pointers, sinking six overall.
BYU (10-7, 1-5) has dropped two straight and five of six around a 14-point win over Houston. Delaney Gibb leads the team at 17 points per game with two others in double figures.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 83 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. BYU on Wednesday, Jan. 22:
Iowa State vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs BYU in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 6:30 CT | Wednesday, January 22
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. BYU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 85, BYU 69