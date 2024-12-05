How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Central Michigan: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women have one more opportunity to add momentum before the annual Cy-Hawk showdown arrives.
Fresh off a 92-35 beating of USC Upstate, the No. 20 Cyclones (7-2) take on Central Michigan inside Hilton Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. The game will tip at noon and stream live on ESPN+.
Iowa State has won two straight since a loss to defending national champion and third-ranked South Carolina. They rebounded from that defeat to best Middle Tennessee State before leaving Florida for the cold temperatures back home.
Audi Crooks leads the team with just under 20 points and eight rebounds per game, as Addy Brown is averaging 14 points with 7.6 rebounds and three assists. Emily Ryan is dishing out seven assists per game while Kenzie Hare is adding almost nine points a night.
Central Michigan (3-5) has recorded back-to-back wins since a loss to Portland, topping Southern Utah and Concordia. They have lost to Michigan, Oakland and Bradley, but scored a 60-57 victory over Nevada last month.
Jessenia Lawson leads the team with 12 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Madi Morson adds 11 points for a team averaging just 62 a night.
Iowa State and Central Michigan have played twice before, with the Chippewas winning the last encounter, 81-60, in 2017. That game took place from the Bahamas, with the only other meeting being played in 1995 and resulting in a 73-60 win for ISU.
This is just the second time Iowa State has played USC Upstate. The first came in 2014 with the Cyclones posting a convincing 98-76 victory in Ames.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Central Michigan on Sunday, Dec. 8:
Iowa State vs. Central Michigan TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Central Michigan in women’s basketball action
When: 12 p.m. CT | Sunday, Dec. 8
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Iowa State 80, Central Michigan 60