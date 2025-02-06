Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream

The Cyclones look to put a streak together when they host Colorado

Addy Brown and Iowa State welcome Colorado to Ames for Big 12 Conference action this weekend.
The Iowa State women got back on track this past Wednesday when they crushed Cincinnati on the road, 72-52. 

Now, the Cyclones (16-9, 7-5) look to make it two in a row when they welcome in Colorado this weekend for Big 12 Conference action.

Audi Crooks once again scored in double figures, leading the Cyclones with 18 points, while Addy Brown had 13 rebounds and seven assists. 

Colorado (16-6, 7-4) extended its win streak to four with a victory over Arizona, as they are now 6-2 over the last eight. Frida Formann leads three players in double figures. 

ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 72 percent chance to win.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 8:

Iowa State vs. Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Colorado in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action

When: 4 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 8

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Colorado live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Iowa State 78, Colorado 72

