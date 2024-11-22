How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Drake: TV channel, live stream
Momentum for the Iowa State women heading into a matchup with South Carolina was lost in a tough setback to Northern Iowa.
The Cyclones look to gain some of that back when they return home Sunday to play another in-state foe in Drake inside Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State (4-1) saw a three-point halftime lead evaporate when the Panthers went on a 23-11 run in the third. They never recovered, losing 87-75.
Audi Crooks and Addy Brown both recorded double-doubles, but the Cyclones shot just 28 of 62 from the field and missed on 16 three-point attempts. Crooks had 22 points and 10 rebounds with Brown adding 21 points and 12.
Drake (2-2) opened with wins over North Dakota State and Saint Louis before falling at Creighton and vs. Iowa. Both games were determined by just 21 total points.
The two teams have played 62 times, with the Cyclones holding a slim 32-30 advantage. Last year, the Bulldogs won, 85-73, outscoring ISU 22-4 in the second quarter and 33-26 in the fourth.
Following the game vs. Drake, the Cyclones will pack their bags and head to Fort Myers, Florida for play in the Elevance Health Women’s Tip-Off. They play defending national champion South Carolina on Thanksgiving and Middle Tennessee Saturday.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Drake on Sunday, Nov. 28:
Iowa State at UNI TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. UNI in women’s basketball action
When: 2 p.m. CT | Sunday, November 24
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Drake live on fuboTV (Star your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Iowa State 77, UNI 66