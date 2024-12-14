Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Eastern Illinois: TV channel, live stream

Ahead of showdown with Connecticut, Iowa State hosts Eastern Illinois

Dana Becker

The Iowa State women look to rebound when they play Eastern Illinois on Sunday in Ames.
/ Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State women need a win, and they will look to the home fans inside Hilton Coliseum to  help them get it on Sunday.

Following a 75-69 setback to in-state rival Iowa in a Top 25 showdown last week, the Cyclones (8-3) return home to face Eastern Illinois ahead of a matchup with Connecticut on Tuesday.

Audi Crooks scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, going 14 of 22 from the field, to lead Iowa State against Iowa, but the sophomore was just 3 of 10 from the free throw line. The Hawkeyes outscored ISU in the fourth quarter, 22-13, to erase a three-point deficit.

Crooks is averaging team-leading 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds a night, with Addy Brown adding 14 points. Iowa State also lost third-leading scorer Kenzie Hare for the season to a hip injury just prior to the game vs. Iowa.

Eastern Illinois (3-5) has won two of three around a loss to ranked Kansas State. They have also played Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and North Dakota State this season.

Both Macy McGlone and Lalani Ellis are averaging double figures at 18 and 12 points per game. 

These two teams have not played since 2004, when Iowa State won, 80-51. The Cyclones are 3-0 all-time in the series. 

ESPN’s FPI gives the Cyclones a 99 percent chance to win the game.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois on Sunday, Dec. 15:

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois in women’s basketball action

When: 5 p.m. CT | Sunday, December 15

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+


Betting Odds: Not available

Our Prediction: Iowa State 85, Eastern Illinois 62

Published
