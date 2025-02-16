Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Houston: TV channel, live stream

Four games left on regular season docket for Cyclones

Dana Becker

Audi Crooks and Iowa State return home to host Houston this week.
Audi Crooks and Iowa State return home to host Houston this week. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State women have their momentum and confidence back.

Addy Brown nearly had a triple-double and Audi Crooks scored 25 points in a convincing 93-80 road win over Kansas this past weekend. The Cyclones (18-9, 9-5) have now won three straight and five of the last seven, with both losses coming to ranked teams. 

Crooks, on the midseason watch lists for player of the year, is averaging 23 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field. Brown is second on the team at 15 points, adding 7.4 rebounds and five assists while senior Emily Ryan chips in nearly nine points, 6.4 assists and four rebounds.

Houston (5-20, 1-13) has dropped eight in a row since a 79-76 win over then-No. 24 Oklahoma State. That marked the lone Big 12 Conference win of the year for the Cougars. 

Laila Blair averages a team-high 12.8 points a night while Gigi Cooke and Eylia Love are both in double figures. 

ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 98 percent chance to win.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 19:

Iowa State vs. Houston TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Houston in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action

When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 19

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Iowa State 81, Houston 65

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball