How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Houston: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women have their momentum and confidence back.
Addy Brown nearly had a triple-double and Audi Crooks scored 25 points in a convincing 93-80 road win over Kansas this past weekend. The Cyclones (18-9, 9-5) have now won three straight and five of the last seven, with both losses coming to ranked teams.
Crooks, on the midseason watch lists for player of the year, is averaging 23 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field. Brown is second on the team at 15 points, adding 7.4 rebounds and five assists while senior Emily Ryan chips in nearly nine points, 6.4 assists and four rebounds.
Houston (5-20, 1-13) has dropped eight in a row since a 79-76 win over then-No. 24 Oklahoma State. That marked the lone Big 12 Conference win of the year for the Cougars.
Laila Blair averages a team-high 12.8 points a night while Gigi Cooke and Eylia Love are both in double figures.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 98 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 19:
Iowa State vs. Houston TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Houston in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 19
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 81, Houston 65