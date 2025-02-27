Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Kansas State: TV channel, live stream

Cyclones close out regular season at home vs. No. 14 Wildcats

Emily Ryan and Iowa State host Kansas State in Big 12 Conference action this weekend.
The Iowa State women conclude their regular season this Sunday afternoon against 14th-ranked Kansas State.

Tip is set for 3 p.m. CT from Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The game will air live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Last Tuesday night, the Cyclones (20-10, 11-6) knocked off UCF, 98-73, improving to 5-1 over the last six. During that time, Iowa State has scored over 86 points in three of those games, surpassing 90 twice. 

Audi Crooks posted 29 with Addy Brown adding nine rebounds. Crooks also led the team with four assists. 

Kansas State (25-5, 13-4) has gone just 1-2 over the last three, losing to ranked teams West Virginia and Baylor. The Wildcats are currently third in the league standings. 

ESPN’s BPI gives Kansas State a 76 percent chance to win.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State on Sunday, March 2:

Iowa State vs. Kansas State TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action

When: 3 p.m. CT | Sunday, March 2

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Kansas State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN2

Our Prediction: Kansas State 72, Iowa State 65

