How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Michigan in NCAA Tournament: TV channel, live stream

Dana Becker

Addy Brown and the Iowa State women take on Michigan in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The Iowa State women have one NCAA Tournament win under their belts. 

Now, they want another.

The Cyclones take on Michigan in the first round on Friday from Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. The game tips at 10:30 a.m. and airs live on ESPN2 while streaming on ESPN+.

After securing one of the final at-large bids, Iowa State rallied to eliminate Princeton on Wednesday night, 68-63. Audi Crooks, who was named an All-American, scored 27 points while Addy Brown added eight assists and seven rebounds.

It wasn’t easy for the Cyclones, as the Tigers used a big second quarter to take control of the contest. In the second half, though, it was all Iowa State, as they delivered head coach Bill Fennelly his 800th career coaching victory.

Michigan, who placed fifth in the Big Ten Conference, earned a No. 6 seed. They won three of four down the stretch, falling to USC in the league tournament. 

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Michigan in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 21:

Iowa State vs. Michigan TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Michigan in NCAA Tournament women’s basketball action

When: 10:30 a.m. CT | Friday, March 21

Where: Purcell Pavilion | South Bend, Indiana

TV Channel: ESPN2

Prediction: Iowa State 82, Michigan 78

