How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Middle Tennessee: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women look to get back on track before returning to Iowa when they face Middle Tennesee on Saturday during the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.
The game is part of a series of games held over the Thanksgiving holiday, as the Cyclones (5-2) faced defending national champion South Carolina on Thursday.
Iowa State, ranked 15th in the nation, has dropped two of three since starting the year with four straight wins. They fell to Northern Iowa earlier this month before rebounding with a win over Drake prior to departing for Florida.
The Cyclones never got on track vs. South Carolina, scoring the first three points before seeing the No. 4 Gamecocks go on a 19-0 run to end the quarter. They trailed 35-9 at the half before playing USC even in the third.
Audi Crooks, a sophomore, leads Iowa State in scoring at just under 22 points per game. Addy Brown, who was held scoreless vs. South Carolina, adds 16 and a team-high nine rebounds a night.
Middle Tennessee (6-1) picked up a 54-49 win over Purdue of the Big Ten on Thursday. They have won four straight since a close loss at Tennessee.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 30:
Iowa State vs. Middle Tennessee TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Middle Tennessee in women’s basketball action
When: 12:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 30
Where: Suncoast Arena | Fort Myers, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Middle Tennessee live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Women Sports Network
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Iowa State 76, Middle Tennessee 72