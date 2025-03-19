How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Princeton in NCAA Tournament: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women will get some national attention, taking part in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night vs. Princeton.
The game tips at 6 p.m. CT from Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Indiana. It will air live on ESPNU and stream on ESPN+.
As one of the final at-large selections, the Cyclones will need to defeat the Tigers to secure a spot in the next round where they will face Michigan.
Iowa State is one of just 15 teams to qualify for each of the last six NCAA Championships, making the 23rd appearance all-time. They are led by unanimous first team all-Big 12 selection Audi Crooks along with Addy Brown and Emily Ryan.
This will be the first time the Cyclones have faced off with Princeton, a member of the Ivy League. Head coach Bill Fennelly will be returning to South Bend where he spent two years as an assistant from 1986-88 before heading to Toledo.
Princeton lost to Harvard, who secured the automatic NCAA Tournament bid, in the regular season finale. The Tigers earned wins over Middle Tennessee, Villanova, Seton Hall and DePaul, splitting with Harvard during the year.
The Ivy League qualified three schools for the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever, as Columbia also earned an at-large.
Stream Iowa State vs. Princeton live on ESPN+
Prediction: Iowa State 74, Princeton 68