How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. South Carolina: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women will face their biggest challenge to date on Thanksgiving, taking on defending national champion South Carolina as part of the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.
The game is part of a series featuring some of the top teams in the country, as the Cyclones (5-1) will meet Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Iowa State, now ranked 15th, got back on track this past Sunday with a win over Drake after stumbling on the road last week vs. Northern Iowa. Star sophomore Audi Crooks had a double-double, including the game-winning shot to give the Cyclones an 80-78 victory.
Crooks is averaging just under 22 points per game with 7.5 rebounds while Addy Brown adds 16 points and nearly nine rebounds. Mackenzie Hare and Sydney Harris are both over eight points a game with Emily Ryan having dished out 54 assists in six games.
The Gamecocks (5-1) had their 43-game win streak snapped over the weekend to UCLA, 77-62. Te-Hina Paopao, Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley are all averaging double figures for head coach Dawn Staley, who are now ranked fourth.
Iowa State and South Carolina have met just once before, with the Gamecock winning 83-65 in 2020. That game took place in Ames from Hilton Coliseum. South Carolina was ranked No. 1 at that time and featured Aliyah Boston. The game was part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. South Carolina on Thursday, Nov. 28:
Iowa State vs. South Carolina TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. South Carolina in women’s basketball action
When: 12:30 p.m. CT | Thursday, November 28
Where: Suncoast Arena | Fort Myers, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. South Carolina live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: South Carolina 88, Iowa State 80