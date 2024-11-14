How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. St. Thomas: TV channel, live stream
The eighth-ranked Iowa State women take on another mid-major Thursday night when they welcome St. Thomas to Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Following three convincing wins over Chicago State, Indiana State and Southern to begin the season, the Cyclones (3-0) look to keep the momentum going before back-to-back showdowns with in-state foes Northern Iowa and Drake.
The schedule will pick up here soon, though, as Iowa State is set to compete in the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off where they will play top-ranked and defending national champion South Carolina on Thanksgiving.
Audi Crooks and Emily Ryan were both named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watchlist recently. This is the second appearance for Ryan, a senior, on the list and the first for Crooks, a sophomore.
Addy Brown is averaging 17.7 points and just under 10 rebounds per game, shooting 57 percent from the field and 87 percent at the free throw line. All those numbers lead the way for the Cyclones.
Crooks is averaging 16 points and nearly eight rebounds with Ryan adding just under six points with five rebounds and 23 assists against just two turnovers in 70 minutes on the court.
Sydney Harris is in double figures per night at 10 points while making five 3-pointers. Since head coach Bill Fennelly was hired, ISU has made a 3-pointer in all 930 games he has coached, an NCAA women’s record streak.
This marks just the second meeting all-time between the Cyclones and Tommies. The first was last year in St. Paul, Minn. with Iowa State winning, 85-44.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. St. Thomas on Thursday, Nov. 14:
Iowa State vs. St. Thomas TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: St. Thomas at Iowa State in women’s basketball action
When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Thursday, November 14
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream St. Thomas at Iowa State live on fuboTV (Star your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Iowa State 85, St. Thomas 45