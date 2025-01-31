How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. TCU: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women nearly secured a resume-building win this past Thursday night, coming up short at 11th-ranked Kansas State in overtime.
Now, the Cyclones (15-8, 6-4) get another crack at doing just that, hosting No. 9 TCU Sunday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Iowa State used a late spurt to send the game with the Wildcats to the extra session. Audi Crooks scored 28 points with 11 rebounds while Addy Brown had 20 points in the loss.
TCU (20-2, 8-1) bounced back from a 60-59 road loss to Oklahoma State, besting No. 25 Baylor last Sunday. The Horned Frogs’ only other loss came in December to defending national champion South Carolina.
Sedona Prince averages 19 points and nine rebounds per game while Hailey Van Lith adds 18 points and six assists.
ESPN’s BPI gives TCU a 66 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. TCU on Sunday, Feb. 2:
Iowa State at vs. TCU TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. TCU in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When:3 p.m. CT | Sunday, February 2
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. TCU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Our Prediction: TCU 82, Iowa State 77