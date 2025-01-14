How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women have some confidence back following a two-game win streak through the state of Arizona.
Now, they look to keep the momentum going back inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
The Cyclones (12-6, 3-2) host Texas Tech Tuesday night. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. Central time with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
Following a seven-point victory at Arizona State, Iowa State trumped Arizona this past Saturday, 79-58. Sydney Harris scored 24 points in that game after Audi Crooks had 20 vs. the Sun Devils.
Overall, the Cyclones have won three of four around a loss to Utah.
Texas Tech (12-6, 1-4) has dropped its last four, all coming in Big 12 Conference play. The last three have been to ranked opponents in Kansas State, West Virginia and TCU.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 83 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 14:
Iowa State vs. Texas Tech TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Tuesday, January 14
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Texas Tech live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Texas Tech 68