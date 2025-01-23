Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream

Before ranked matchups, the Cyclones welcome UCF to Hilton this weekend

Dana Becker

Audi Crooks and Iowa State welcome UCF to Ames this weekend.
Audi Crooks and Iowa State welcome UCF to Ames this weekend. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State women have some momentum going. Now, they hope to add to it.

Ahead of back-to-back ranked matchups with Kansas State and TCU, the Cyclones host UCF on Saturday. 

Iowa State (14-7, 5-3) got back in the win column this past Wednesday with an 82-59 victory over BYU. Audi Crooks scored 24 points, as both Addy Brown and Sydney Harris joined her in double figures.

The Cyclones have won four of five and nine of 14 overall. 

UCF (7-10, 0-7) has lost eight in a row since starting the year 7-2, which includes seven straight in the Big 12 Conference. They have played four ranked teams during that span.

ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 93 percent chance to win.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. UCF on Saturday, Jan. 25::

Iowa State vs. UCF TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs UCF in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action

When: 4 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 25

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Iowa State 85, UCF 69

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball