How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women have some momentum going. Now, they hope to add to it.
Ahead of back-to-back ranked matchups with Kansas State and TCU, the Cyclones host UCF on Saturday.
Iowa State (14-7, 5-3) got back in the win column this past Wednesday with an 82-59 victory over BYU. Audi Crooks scored 24 points, as both Addy Brown and Sydney Harris joined her in double figures.
The Cyclones have won four of five and nine of 14 overall.
UCF (7-10, 0-7) has lost eight in a row since starting the year 7-2, which includes seven straight in the Big 12 Conference. They have played four ranked teams during that span.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 93 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. UCF on Saturday, Jan. 25::
Iowa State vs. UCF TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs UCF in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 4 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 25
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 85, UCF 69