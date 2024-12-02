How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. USC Upstate: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women had an up-and-down Thanksgiving trip to Florida, and now, they return home looking to close out 2024 strong.
After a tough loss to defending national champion South Carolina last Thursday, the Cyclones (6-2) rebounded with a 75-59 victory over Middle Tennessee at the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.
The offense, though, has not looked the same since a loss to Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls a few weeks back.
Sophomore Audi Crooks is averaging just under 22 points per game and 7.5 rebounds while Addy Brown is at 16 points. Emily Ryan leads the team with 54 assists against just 10 turnovers.
Following this game, Iowa State will host Central Michigan before heading off to Iowa City to face the defending national runner-up Hawkeyes in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. They host Eastern Illinois and head to Connecticut on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with the Big 12 opener vs. Oklahoma State set before the calendar flips to 2025.
USC Upstate (2-7) has played Kentucky this season and is coming off back-to-back losses to Bellarmine and Morehead State since defeating Clinton College.
This is just the second time Iowa State has played USC Upstate. The first came in 2014 with the Cyclones posting a convincing 98-76 victory in Ames.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. USC Upstate on Tuesday, Dec. 3:
Iowa State vs. USC Upstate TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. USC Upstate in women’s basketball action
When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Tuesday, Dec. 3
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. USC Upstate live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Iowa State 88, USC Upstate 66