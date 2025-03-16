How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament: Iowa State vs. Lipscomb TV channel, prediction
The Iowa State men prepare for their first contest in the NCAA Tournament, as the Cyclones meet Lipscomb.
Set for Friday, the Cyclones and Bisons will take place from Milwaukee.
After suffering an early exit from the Big 12 Conference Tournament, TJ Otzelberger’s team will hope for an extended run in the Big Dance. Iowa State advanced to the Sweet 16 last year.
Backcourt mates Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert are both battling injuries, as neither played in the loss to BYU last week. Gilbert is the second-leading scorer behind Curtis Jones, while LIpsey adds almost 11 points and three assists per game.
Lipscomb was an automatic qualifier, winning the Atlantic Sun Tournament title. They were also regular season conference champions and enter the NCAA Tournament having won six in a row and 11 of the last 12 overall.
During the regular season, Lipscomb faced both Kentucky and Arkansas.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Lipscomb on Friday, March 21:
Iowa State vs. Lipscomb TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Lipscomb in men’s NCAA Tournament basketball action
When: TBA | Friday, March 21
Where: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Lipscomb live on fuboTV
TV Channel: TBA
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Lipscomb 65
Live Audio Stream: Varsity App
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.