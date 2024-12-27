Iowa State adds former Cyclone Diante Garrett to coaching staff
The holiday season has brought with it another gift for TJ Otzelberger and the Iowa State men’s basketball team.
Otzelberger announced the addition of former Cyclone Diante Garrett to the coaching staff effective immediately.
“Diante will be a great addition to our program,” Otzelberger said. “His experience playing for Iowa State, and his time in the NBA, will greatly impact the development of our student-athletes. This will be a great start to Diante’s coaching career. We’re excited to have the caliber of person Diante is around our players, both on and off the court.”
Garrett was a member of the Iowa State team from 2007-11, starting in 99 games while playing in 128 total. He averaged almost 11 points per game, five assists and three rebounds during his career.
Along with being named all-Big 12 as a senior, Garrett was selected to the USBWA All-District VI team in 2011 when he averaged 17 points and six assists per game.
Garrett played professionally for 12 years including a stints in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz. He also made the G League all-star team in 2014-15 while helping his respective teams win the 2011 Croatian League, the 2018 Italian Cup and the 2020 Greek Super Cup.
Iowa State, ranked No. 3, opens Big 12 Conference play on Monday when they travel to Colorado.
Iowa State at Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Colorado in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Monday, December 30
Where: CU Events Center | Boulder, Colorado
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Colorado live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 77, Colorado 69
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.