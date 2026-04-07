Iowa State Basketball Academic All-Big 12 Player Transfers to Indiana

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team is going to look drastically different for the 2026-27 season than it did at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

After losing to the Syracuse Orange in the Round of 64, there has been a mass exodus of players from the program. Nine players on the team, including star Audi Crooks, announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

With the national championship game being won by the UCLA Bruins over the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 5, the transfer portal officially opened on April 6. And it took one former Iowa State player no time flat to find her next destination.

In an Instagram post, Alisa Williams announced that she will be continuing her collegiate career with the Indiana Hoosiers. The Hoosiers will be the third program she will suit up for playing in four years of playing in college.

Alisa Williams announces transfer to Indiana Hoosiers from Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Alisa Williams (3) looks for a shot around Oklahoma State Cowgirls forward Achol Akot (11) during the second quarter in the senior day women basketball at Hilton Coliseum on February. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A native of Denton, Texas, she began her career with the LSU Tigers, winning the national championship during the 2022-23 season. She redshirted the following year before transferring and landing with the Cyclones.

Williams has played the last two seasons, appearing in 67 games with two starts. She saw her playing time increase in Year 2 to 11.8 minutes per game, up from 8.9 in his first year in Ames.

Throughout her career, she was an efficient scorer, making 51.9% of her shot attempts. Major improvements were shown at the foul line this past season, connecting on 80.8% of her attempts, well above her career average of 68.2%.

Her stat line was 4.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. The best ability is availability, and Williams provided that to head coach Bill Fennelly in spades, not missing a single game during her Iowa State tenure.

She also proved to be as successful off the court as she was on it. All four semesters that Williams was with the Cyclones, she landed on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. She was also selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Team for the 2024-25 season.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Williams can find in Bloomington. More playing time is sometimes a motivating factor for players to enter the transfer portal, and that could be a driving force behind Williams’s decision to enroll with the Big Ten program.