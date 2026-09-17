Iowa State Basketball Big 12 Conference Schedule Revealed

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team knew who they would be facing during their Big 12 schedule thanks to the schedule matrix that was revealed previously.

Iowa State was set to have home-and-home games with the Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers. They will welcome the Arizona Wildcats, BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Kansas State Wildcats, TCU Horned Frogs and Utah Utes to Hilton Coliseum for the single-matchup home slate.

For the single-matchup road games, the Cyclones are traveling to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, Baylor Bears, UCF Knights, Colorado Buffaloes, Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Iowa State fans knew they would be hosting Arizona in the first game of their Big 12 schedule on Jan. 2, 2027. And now, they know the entirety of the schedule, with a release being made about when the Cyclones will be facing their conference foes.

Iowa State men's basketball Big 12 schedule revealed

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks ahead of the Midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their first road game will be Jan. 5, 2027, when they visit the Buffaloes in Boulder. A home game against Oklahoma State on Jan. 9 precedes the toughest stretch of their conference schedule.

Iowa State has to go on the road for back-to-back games against Houston and Texas Tech on Jan. 13 and Jan. 16 before hosting BYU on Jan. 20. What makes that stretch all the more difficult is that the availability of Killyan Toure is up in the air.

The sophomore guard suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery over the summer, and he was given a timetable of January to return. He is likely going to miss the entire non-conference schedule, but no specifics have been revealed yet on a target date, so he may also miss some Big 12 action, too.

In a bit of a scheduling quirk, the Cyclones are playing back-to-back road games on three separate occasions.

Big 12 schedule is set for Iowa State pic.twitter.com/R1mX6qDdTa — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) September 17, 2026

They are traveling on Feb. 6 and Feb. 10 to Morgantown to face West Virginia and the Cowboys for a second time, this time in Stillwater. After that, they have consecutive road games on Feb. 19 and Feb. 23 in Tempe against Arizona State and in Waco against Baylor.

Iowa State will have two back-to-back sets of games at Hilton Coliseum as a result. On Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, they will host Kansas State and Utah. The Cyclones will host Kansas and Cincinnati in back-to-back games on Feb. 13 and Feb. 16.

For the game against the Wildcats on Jan. 30, fans are encouraged to wear gold. A whiteout is planned for the contest against TCU on Feb. 27. March 6 against West Virginia will likely be Senior Day as the final game of the Big 12 schedule and regular season.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament is set to start on March 9 and run through March 13.