Iowa State Basketball Excelled in One Area of Emphasis From T.J. Otzelberger

The Iowa State Cyclones were not at their best against the Memphis Tigers in their 2026-27 men’s college basketball season opener.

Playing at the Sanford Pentagon for the second year in a row, the Cyclones were unable to replicate the performance they had last year against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, when they won convincingly.

This was a close contest, with the largest lead for either team being seven points. But Iowa State was on the short end of that result, losing 80-76. The normal defensive intensity that the Cyclones have become known for under head coach T.J. Otzelberger wasn’t there in the opener, as the team clearly missed Killyan Toure.

While defense is what many people will focus on, another point of emphasis heading into the game was passing and playmaking, an area that some of the team fell woefully short in throughout the evening.

Iowa State big men stepped up as playmakers

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) looks to pass in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones managed only 13 assists in the game and turned the ball over 11 times. Transfer Jaquan Johnson led the team with three assists, while Tamin Lipsey, Blake Buchanan and Taj Manning all had two.

Chemistry and cohesion will grow as the players practice and get used to playing with each other more. However, heading into the game, Otzelberger stressed how important it would be for his big men to get involved in passing, and they certainly passed their first test.

"I think the skill level at the five position is really important," Otzelberger said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "I think as people evolve, whether you play a five-out system, whether you play through your bigs on the short roll, even whether you throw it to them in the post, their ability to pass the ball and make decisions and make plays is huge for any offense. And we're fortunate with our guys.”

"I mean, Blake's terrific. Pleta's terrific," Otzelberger said. "Those guys are great decision-makers, playmakers. We know that if we put it in their hands, great things are going to happen."

The Iowa State offense is going to look a lot different this season without Joshua Jefferson, who was the team’s hub last season. Everything ran through him, and he showcased incredible playmaking ability from the frontcourt.

Opportunities to fill that role are available, and in the first game against Memphis, the big men responded. It was great to see all of Buchanan, Tre Singleton, Manning and Dominykas Pleta all record at least one assist in the game.

Singleton received some comparisons to Jefferson and could grow into that go-to star role in time. Entering their second seasons in Ames, Buchanan and Pleta are certainly ready for more responsibility.

"There's still the development piece," Otzelberger said. "And when you get here, you're playing against a different level of competition than you've played up to this point. So, it's important, that part of development is doing it against really athletic, really fast, really aggressive teams as well.

"And, so, that's something that we certainly aim to develop with their skill workouts, as well as through five-on-five that we play during practice."

While the outcome was certainly far from ideal, seeing how far along the big men are in the offensive scheme was certainly encouraging. Better days are on the horizon for the Cyclones, who won’t know their true potential until Toure is back in the mix.