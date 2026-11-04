Iowa State Basketball Guards Have Letdown Against Memphis

Heading into their season opener against the Memphis Tigers, the Iowa State Cyclones looked to have a few distinct strengths over their opponent.

One of those strengths looked to be in the backcourt, where the Cyclones are fortunate enough to have Tamin Lipsey back for a fifth season. Iowa State is without Killyan Toure through mid-January, but Jaquan Johnson was a great addition in the transfer portal, and Jamarion Batemon was blossoming as his freshman year progressed.

Having someone as experienced as Lipsey in the mix gives the Cyclones a huge edge. Going up against a Memphis team that has an entirely new backcourt would seemingly have swung things further in Iowa State’s favor.

Alas, as the game unfolded, it was clear that what was originally thought to be a strength would not be. The Tigers’ duo of Jayden Reid and Luke Almodovar dominated on the perimeter, which led to a shocking 80-76 defeat for the Cyclones.

Iowa State guards struggled on both ends against Memphis

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They were able to get out and play with more flow and more pace," Iowa State had coach T.J. Otzelberger said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "Their guards are good, and they got in space, and the truth of the matter is we take a lot of pride in guarding the basketball and squaring the basketball. And they were able to get to the paint, to the rim, and space us and take advantage of matchups."

Reid, a transfer from the Northwestern Wildcats, scored a game-high 26 points. He was 6-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. The talented scoring guard made a living at the foul line, where he made 12-of-14 attempts.

Almodovar, a transfer from the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, also had a strong debut with Memphis. He scored 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists. Like Reid, he made an impact from long range with three 3-pointers and was 5-of-6 from the foul line.

Such shooting efficiency was absent from the Cyclones’ trio. Lipsey went 1-of-7 from 3-point range, while Batemon was scoreless on the night, going 0-for-6 overall and 0-of-4 from long range. Johnson missed both of his 3-point attempts, and his only points were from the foul line, where he was 9-for-10.

Those three shot 4-of-24 combined, with Johnson and Batemon going 0-for-11. Those offensive shortcomings certainly hurt in a game in which the largest lead by either team was only seven points.

Where Lipsey, Johnson and Batemon really failed to make an impact was on defense, as Otzelberger noted.

"We usually are a team that wins that steals battle," the head coach said. "Tonight, we didn't, and I think it was, again, I think we have to have more pace offensively. We have to move the ball with greater consistency."

The Iowa State trio combined for only two steals, and the team had four altogether. Memphis’s backcourt duo had two steals apiece and forced seven as a team.

Not having Toure certainly hurt, but the overall performance of the starting guards was a major disappointment. Ryan Prather Jr., who made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points off the bench, should see a major role as someone who can shoot and provide some size on the perimeter.