Iowa State basketball rallies past Dayton behind Keshon Gilbert at Maui Invitational
Keshon Gilbert scored six points in the final 44 seconds as the Iowa State men posted an 89-84 victory over Dayton Tuesday night at the Maui Invitational.
Roughly 24 hours after a heartbreaking loss to No. 4 Auburn, the fifth-ranked Cyclones (4-1) found themselves down by four at the break to the Flyers (5-2), who nearly upset No. 12 North Carolina late Monday night.
Unlike in the loss to the Tigers, Iowa State came out strong in the second half, using a 24-11 run to take a nine-point lead with under 12 minutes to go. Dayton, though, would not go away quietly, reclaiming the lead at 74-72 with just over five minutes left.
Free throw shooting down the stretch helped the Cyclones prevail, as they went 10-for-10 over the final three-plus minutes of action. For the game, ISU shot 25 of 29 at the charity stripe, including a 10-for-12 showing by Gilbert.
Gilbert finished with a game-high 24 points, adding three assists and three steals. Curtis Jones had 19 off the bench, knocking down three 3-pointers, while Dishon Jackson scored 12 and Milan Momcilovic had 10.
Iowa State committed just seven turnovers for the game, helping off-set a 4-for-17 shooting performance from the 3-point line.
Dayton’s top scorer was Malachi Smith, as he had 22. Enoch Cheeks added 16, Zed Key had 15 and Nate Santos 12. The Flyers were 7 of 18 from deep and 19 of 26 from the free throw stripe.
Iowa State will now meet Colorado on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CT live on ESPN2 for fifth place. The Buffaloes knocked off two-time defending national champion Connecticut Tuesday, handing the Huskies their second straight loss to an unranked team.