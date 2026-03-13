Iowa State Basketball Receives Positive Bracketology Prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones have been a force to be reckoned with during the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

They have been the most impressive team in Kansas City, destroying the Arizona State Sun Devils 91-42, setting a Big 12 tournament record with their 49-point victory. Then they dismantled the Texas Tech Red Raiders 75-53, accomplishing something that hasn’t been done in three decades.

Heading into the conference tournament, the Cyclones were viewed as a No. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament. Work was to be done to climb back up to the No. 2 seed line, or they would need some help from other teams around the country.

Evidently, their impressive performances have been enough to convince at least one person they are worthy of moving up. Joe Lunardi of ESPN has been updating his Bracketology predictions constantly, and Iowa State is moving in the right direction in his latest model.

Where is Iowa State in latest Bracketology predictions?

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Cyclones are now the No. 2 seed in the East Region, which lines them up with the Duke Blue Devils, who are the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament right now. Injuries to key contributors Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II have not negatively impacted them at all in the eyes of Lunardi.

Alas, that means Iowa State’s hold on a No. 2 seed is perilous. They are the No. 8-ranked team in the field, which puts some pressure on them in their Big 12 tournament semifinal game against the Arizona Wildcats.

A win there would not only secure their spot on the two-line but give them an outside shot at claiming the final No. 1 seed as well. Should the Florida Gators slip up during the SEC tournament or the UConn Huskies not win the Big East, the fourth and final No. 1 seed is up for grabs.

Right now, Duke, Arizona and the Michigan Wolverines are locked in as No. 1 seeds. Florida has the inside track to the last spot, but if they were to be upended by the Kentucky Wildcats or not reach the SEC championship game, they could be surpassed.

If the Cyclones were to lose, they would need a lot of help from other teams. In addition to the aforementioned challengers, namely whoever is facing off against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans and Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten tournament.

With bubble action cooling off and so many teams going down already during Conference Tournament Week, all eyes are on teams looking to improve their standing, however marginally as possible.