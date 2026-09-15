Iowa State Basketball Will Host Big 12 Contender in Conference Opener
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The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team once again looks like it will be among the contenders in the Big 12.
There are a lot of great teams in the conference, and the Cyclones are going to be challenged right away with their conference schedule. As shared by the official Iowa State Men’s Basketball account on X, they will be hosting the Arizona Wildcats at Hilton Coliseum on Jan. 2.
This is massive news because the Wildcats are once again projected to be the best team in the conference. They will assuredly start the season in the top 25 and will more than likely be a top-five team in the country.
When facing off against an opponent that good, a team wants to be at full strength. That may not be the case for the Cyclones, who are going to be patiently awaiting the return of Killyan Toure to the lineup.
Iowa State will start Big 12 slate against Arizona
After suffering a shoulder injury this summer that required surgery, the sophomore guard was given a projected timeline to return to play in January. Getting him healthy and available for conference play is assuredly one of the goals of his and the program, and it would certainly be nice to have him in the lineup against such a tough opponent.
Last season, Iowa State faced Arizona twice; once in the regular season and once in the Big 12 tournament. The regular season game was held in Tucson and did not go well for the Cyclones, who were run out of the McKale Center, losing 73-57.
In the Big 12 tournament, the game was much more competitive. Iowa State actually led for large portions of the game, but ended up losing 82-80 when Jaden Bradley made a shot at the buzzer to send the Wildcats into the championship game against the Houston Cougars, which they won 79-74.
There are going to be a lot of new faces on the court when the two Big 12 contenders face off at Hilton Coliseum. Both programs lost key contributors from last season’s team to the NBA draft and graduation, but each of them is projected to still have plenty of talent to succeed on the hardwood this winter.
Arizona is one of six teams that the Cyclones will be facing only once this season and will host them, based on the men’s college basketball matrix that was revealed. The BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Kansas State Wildcats, TCU Horned Frogs and Utah Utes are the others.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.