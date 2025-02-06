Iowa State clinches Cy-Hawk Series with historic upset
The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series trophy belongs to Iowa State, as the Cyclone women’s tennis team stunned Iowa on Wednesday night.
With a 4-3 win, the Cyclones not only clinched the yearly title between in-state rivals, they won in Iowa City for only the second time in the last 48 years.
Anna Supapitch Kuearum and Cristina Ramos Sierra earned a win at the No. 1 doubles spot for the Cyclones, as did the No. 2 pairing of Julia Camblor and Gabriela Felix. In singles, Kuearum, Ramos Sierra and Suzanie Pretorius were winners.
Iowa State won the year-long series by reaching 13 points, as just gymnastics and softball remain to be played between the two schools. The Cyclones have won three of the last four years, as the Hawkeyes were champions last season.