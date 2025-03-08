Iowa State closes out regular season with convincing victory
In need of a big finish to the regular season, 10th-ranked Iowa State got it, dominating Kansas State Saturday afternoon, 73-57.
With the victory, the Cyclones secured win No. 23 on the year as they now prepare for Kansas City and the Big 12 Championship.
Curtis Jones was back to his old scoring ways, dropping 24 points while going 11-for-12 from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Joshua Jefferson had 14 points with seven rebounds and two steals, Dishon Jackson had 11 points and Nate Heise - making his first start of the season - had seven points with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
David N’Guessan had 19 points and Dug McDaniel 14 for the Wildcats.
The Big 12 Championship kicks off Tuesday from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Iowa State will play the opening game on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. CT.