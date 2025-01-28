Iowa State consensus No. 3 in latest men’s college basketball rankings
Fresh off another perfect week, the Iowa State men are now a consensus No. 3 team in the country.
While the Cyclones (17-2) remained third in the latest AP Poll, they moved ahead of Alabama to that spot in the Coaches Poll.
Auburn is first in both with Duke second, as the Tigers secured all 62 first-place votes in the AP and all 31 first-place votes in the Coaches.
Iowa State, who takes on Arizona Monday night, scored a key win on the road against Arizona State this past weekend.
Joining the Cyclones from the Big 12 Conference in the rankings are Houston, Kansas and Texas Tech. The Cougars are fifth (Coaches) and sixth (AP), the Jayhawks are 11th in both and the Red Raiders are 19th (Coaches) and 22nd (AP).
Rounding out the AP Top 10 is Alabama, Florida, Houston, Michigan State, Tennessee, Marquette and Purdue. The only difference in the Coaches Top 10 is Florida and Houston flip-flopped for fifth and sixth.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls for Week 13 of the men’s college basketball season:
AP POLL TOP 25
(Jan. 27, 2025)
1. Auburn (62)
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Houston
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Marquette
10. Purdue
11. Kansas
12. Kentucky
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. St. John’s
16. Oregon
17. Wisconsin
18. Illinois
19. Memphis
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Texas Tech
23. Ole Miss
24. Vanderbilt
25. UConn
Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah State 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, VCU 4, New Mexico 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 21, West Virginia 23.
COACHES POLL TOP 25
(Jan. 27, 2025)
1. Auburn (31)
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Marquette
10. Purdue
11. Kansas
12. Kentucky
13. Mississippi State
14. St. John’s
15. Texas A&M
16. Memphis
17. Wisconsin
18. Oregon
19. Texas Tech
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. Louisville
23. Ole Miss
24. UConn
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes: Michigan 67, Gonzaga 55, Maryland 50, Vanderbilt 44, Saint Mary's 41, Arizona 41, Utah State 22, Creighton 18, West Virginia 17, Georgia 6, Baylor 4, New Mexico 3, UC Irvine 1.
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 20, West Virginia 23.