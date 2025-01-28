Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State consensus No. 3 in latest men’s college basketball rankings

The Cyclones moved ahead of Alabama in the latest Coaches Poll

Dana Becker

Curtis Jones and Iowa State are ranked third in both the AP and Coaches Polls this week.
Curtis Jones and Iowa State are ranked third in both the AP and Coaches Polls this week. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off another perfect week, the Iowa State men are now a consensus No. 3 team in the country.

While the Cyclones (17-2) remained third in the latest AP Poll, they moved ahead of Alabama to that spot in the Coaches Poll.

Auburn is first in both with Duke second, as the Tigers secured all 62 first-place votes in the AP and all 31 first-place votes in the Coaches. 

Iowa State, who takes on Arizona Monday night, scored a key win on the road against Arizona State this past weekend. 

Joining the Cyclones from the Big 12 Conference in the rankings are Houston, Kansas and Texas Tech. The Cougars are fifth (Coaches) and sixth (AP), the Jayhawks are 11th in both and the Red Raiders are 19th (Coaches) and 22nd (AP).

Rounding out the AP Top 10 is Alabama, Florida, Houston, Michigan State, Tennessee, Marquette and Purdue. The only difference in the Coaches Top 10 is Florida and Houston flip-flopped for fifth and sixth.

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls for Week 13 of the men’s college basketball season:

AP POLL TOP 25

(Jan. 27, 2025)

1. Auburn (62)

2. Duke

3. Iowa State

4. Alabama

5. Florida

6. Houston

7. Michigan State

8. Tennessee

9. Marquette

10. Purdue

11. Kansas

12. Kentucky

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. St. John’s

16. Oregon

17. Wisconsin

18. Illinois

19. Memphis

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Texas Tech

23. Ole Miss

24. Vanderbilt

25. UConn

Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah State 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, VCU 4, New Mexico 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 21, West Virginia 23.

COACHES POLL TOP 25

(Jan. 27, 2025)

1. Auburn (31)

2. Duke

3. Iowa State

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Florida

7. Michigan State

8. Tennessee

9. Marquette

10. Purdue

11. Kansas

12. Kentucky

13. Mississippi State

14. St. John’s

15. Texas A&M

16. Memphis

17. Wisconsin

18. Oregon

19. Texas Tech

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. Louisville

23. Ole Miss

24. UConn

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes: Michigan 67, Gonzaga 55, Maryland 50, Vanderbilt 44, Saint Mary's 41, Arizona 41, Utah State 22, Creighton 18, West Virginia 17, Georgia 6, Baylor 4, New Mexico 3, UC Irvine 1.

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 20, West Virginia 23.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball