Iowa State Cyclones Defense Rose to Another Level Against Overmatched Stonehill
Coming into the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, the Iowa State Cyclones' strength was expected to be their defense.
That has been the case since T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach of the program. He has built an identity for the team on that end of the court with an aggressive, trapping scheme that puts a ton of pressure on opposing ball handlers.
Thus far this season, that defensive pressure has been on full display. Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their first challenge of the campaign, they had their SEC foes right where they wanted them.
Mississippi State continually attempted to attack along the baseline, which is where the Cyclones can start creating havoc. They forced 26 turnovers and won the game convincingly, 96-80.
However, they still allowed the Bulldogs to shoot well from the field, going 29-of-58 overall and 11-of-27 from 3-point range. They also attempted 14 free throws, making 11 of them.
Iowa State played elite defense against Stonehill
You can be sure that during the week of practice between games, Otzelberger focused on that and his team responded against the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Iowa State overwhelmed the Northeast Conference squad at Hilton Coliseum. Their defense was performing at an elite level in every facet, making life incredibly difficult for Stonehill.
Turnovers were once again prominent. The Cyclones forced 20 overall, including 14 steals. Joshua Jefferson and Killyan Toure had four apiece to lead the team. Tamin Lipsey had two, giving him multiple steals in all four games thus far this season.
Iowa State turned those 20 turnovers into 29 points, taking full advantage of their opponent’s inability to protect the ball.
The Skyhawks shot 23-of-55 overall from the field and 10-of-27 from 3-point range. What was most impressive about the performance was their ability to play so aggressively without committing fouls.
Iowa State playing defense without fouling
The Cyclones were whistled for only 12 personal fouls, with Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan and Toure being the only ones with multiple. That led to Stonehill attempting only two free throws the entire game.
This is the exact kind of performance that Iowa State was hoping for against an inferior opponent. They took care of business right from the opening tip and cruised to victory.
Things are going to be a lot more challenging when they take the court again. Next week, they are heading to Las Vegas to partake in the Players Era Festival, where they are scheduled to face the St. John’s Red Storm and Creighton Bluejays.
How those games go will determine who their third opponent is in a loaded 18-team field.