Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones Defense Rose to Another Level Against Overmatched Stonehill

The Iowa State Cyclones overwhelmed the Stonehill Skyhawks on Monday night.

Kenneth Teape

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming into the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, the Iowa State Cyclones' strength was expected to be their defense.

That has been the case since T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach of the program. He has built an identity for the team on that end of the court with an aggressive, trapping scheme that puts a ton of pressure on opposing ball handlers.

Thus far this season, that defensive pressure has been on full display. Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their first challenge of the campaign, they had their SEC foes right where they wanted them.

Mississippi State continually attempted to attack along the baseline, which is where the Cyclones can start creating havoc. They forced 26 turnovers and won the game convincingly, 96-80.

However, they still allowed the Bulldogs to shoot well from the field, going 29-of-58 overall and 11-of-27 from 3-point range. They also attempted 14 free throws, making 11 of them.

Iowa State played elite defense against Stonehill

Joshua Jefferson, Eric Mulder, Trenton Ruth
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can be sure that during the week of practice between games, Otzelberger focused on that and his team responded against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Iowa State overwhelmed the Northeast Conference squad at Hilton Coliseum. Their defense was performing at an elite level in every facet, making life incredibly difficult for Stonehill.

Turnovers were once again prominent. The Cyclones forced 20 overall, including 14 steals. Joshua Jefferson and Killyan Toure had four apiece to lead the team. Tamin Lipsey had two, giving him multiple steals in all four games thus far this season.

Iowa State turned those 20 turnovers into 29 points, taking full advantage of their opponent’s inability to protect the ball.

The Skyhawks shot 23-of-55 overall from the field and 10-of-27 from 3-point range. What was most impressive about the performance was their ability to play so aggressively without committing fouls.

Iowa State playing defense without fouling

Milan Momcilovic, Ridvan Tutic
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones were whistled for only 12 personal fouls, with Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan and Toure being the only ones with multiple. That led to Stonehill attempting only two free throws the entire game.

This is the exact kind of performance that Iowa State was hoping for against an inferior opponent. They took care of business right from the opening tip and cruised to victory.

Things are going to be a lot more challenging when they take the court again. Next week, they are heading to Las Vegas to partake in the Players Era Festival, where they are scheduled to face the St. John’s Red Storm and Creighton Bluejays.

How those games go will determine who their third opponent is in a loaded 18-team field.

More Iowa State Basketball News:

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Basketball