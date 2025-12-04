Iowa State Cyclones Dismantle Alcorn State Braves With Offensive Explosion

The Iowa State Cyclones built a ton of positive momentum during Feast Week when they participated in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

They went 3-0, defeating the St. John’s Red Storm, Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange. Each victory became larger and larger, winning by two points, 18 points and 31, respectively.

What made the last two games all the more impressive was that the Cyclones pulled it off without star point guard Tamin Lipsey in the lineup. He was injured in the final minutes against the Red Storm and was unable to take the court.

While his recovery is heading in the right direction, he was unable to get back on the court against the Alcorn State Braves on Wednesday evening. It didn’t end up mattering much with Iowa State running their opponents out of Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State blows out Alcorn State

It was a blowout of epic proportions with the Cyclones winning 132-68. Yes, that is not a typo; they won the game by 64 points, putting on an incredible shooting display.

Iowa State shot 70.8% from the field overall and a ridiculous 73.3% from 3-point range. Free throw shooting has been an issue at points this season, but that was solid as well on Wednesday, knocking down 75% of their attempts.

The Cyclones assisted on 33 of their 46 made baskets, led by Joshua Jefferson, who handed out 10 dimes. He scored 24 points, overwhelming the Braves at every level of the offense.

He was one of six players to score in double figures for Iowa State. Milan Momcilovic scored a team-high 27 points, knocking down eight of nine 3-point attempts. He made his presence felt defensively as well, recording five steals.

Off the bench, freshman Jamarion Batemon showcased the elite shooting ability that made him a top 100 recruit. He knocked down seven 3-pointers of his own en route to a career-high 26 points. In his first seven collegiate games, he scored 36 points combined.

Supporting cast steps up for Cyclones

Also off the bench, big man Dominykas Pleta scored a career-high 12 points. He is looking more and more comfortable each time he takes the court, adding five rebounds and one block to his stat line.

Defensively, Iowa State kept up its trend of turning opponents over with frequency. They forced 27, including 17 steals. But, head coach T.J. Otzelberger certainly won’t be thrilled with the shooting percentages allowed.

The Braves shot 48.2% from the field overall and 42.1% from 3-point range. Those are well above the percentages the Cyclones normally allow and will be a focus for Otzelberger and his staff heading into a tough stretch.

They will be challenged much more the next time they take the court, facing off with the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 6. After that, they will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the next chapter of the Cy-Hawk rivalry.

