Iowa State Cyclones Freshman Has the Perfect Skill Set To Develop Behind Tamin Lipsey
Several players on the Iowa State Cyclones team are going to receive ample opportunities to prove themselves during the preseason in the backcourt.
That is because the team is without star point guard Tamin Lipsey. He suffered an MCL sprain about two weeks ago during practice while going up for a rebound. A 4 to 6 week timetable was shared, which puts his availability for the start of the regular season in question.
The All-Big 12 performer is confident that he will be able to get back on the court in some capacity before the season opener on Nov. 3 against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. But, he isn’t currently partaking in on-court activities, which provides other players a chance to get on the court.
Killyan Toure making great early impression
One player who is garnering a lot of attention from the coaching staff is freshman guard Killyan Toure. A four-star recruit from Brewster Academy, he is drawing a lot of praise and attention from the coaching staff in the early going.
Where he is making the biggest impression is on the defensive side of the court. That is where Lipsey has earned his stripes, making the veteran point guard the perfect mentor for Toure to learn from.
"He's an elite on-ball defender," head coach T.J. Otzelberger said of Toure, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "I mean, his physicality guarding the basketball is at the top of anybody that we've had since we've been here. He's relentless, so on that side of the floor, we know exactly where he is and what he brings."
There is a real chance that Toure is the starting point guard during the exhibition games Lipsey isn’t expected to play in. He is more likely to handle lead-guard duties in Lipsey’s absence than fellow freshman Jamarion Batemon, who is better suited to be playing off-ball with his shooting and scoring prowess.
These reps in training camp and in exhibitions are invaluable for Toure. Normally, his role would be reduced to playing behind an All-Big 12 caliber player. But, as long as Lipsey is sidelined, it sounds like the Brewster Academy product is going to have a chance to run the show.
Iowa State freshman will have chance to learn on the job
There will almost certainly be some growing pains given his lack of experience. But it isn’t something Otzelberger is too worried about.
"Yes, they're freshmen. They're going to have challenges, just like Tamin had as a freshman. That's part of it. I'm always going to trust guys who are about the daily habits, who really care, who lay it on the line and who really want to win. And I know those two guys have that attribute."
Better for those challenges to be faced in the fall during practice and games that don’t count officially on their record. This will certainly prepare Toure for a grueling freshman season that includes facing some of the best men’s basketball teams in the country.
Iowa State is set to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Purdue Boilermakers, St. John’s Red Storm, Creighton Bluejays and Iowa Hawkeyes during its non-conference schedule. In the Big 12, they will battle title contenders such as the Houston Cougars, BYU Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Arizona Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks.
That is a lot of premier talent to go up against. Otzelberger will do everything he can to have his team prepared. Youngsters like Toure are going to benefit greatly from the practice reps received in the coming weeks.