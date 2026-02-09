Iowa State Cyclones History Made by Tamin Lipsey in Win Over Baylor Bears

There have been a lot of talented players who have suited up for the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team throughout the history of the program, and Tamin Lipsey is going to go down as one of the best.

A hometown product from Ames High School, he has been integral to head coach T.J. Otzelberger getting the program on track. When he took over the job, the Cyclones won only two games the previous year.

After one season on the job, Otzelberger landed Lipsey as a high school recruit, and the rest, as they say, is history. In the team’s latest game against the Baylor Bears, he made some more impressive history.

As shared by Aaron Marner on X, the game against Baylor marked the 90th win of Lipsey's career as a starter with Iowa State. That broke a tie with Georges Niang, who had the previous high with 89 victories. No. 3 on that list is Monte Morris with 85 wins as a starter.

Tamin Lipsey is winningest starter in Iowa State history

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) shoots the ball over around Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Feb. 7, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is certainly a chance that the senior point guard becomes the first player to reach triple-digit victories with the Cyclones. Iowa State has eight games remaining in the regular season before the Big 12 conference tournament.

After that, the NCAA Tournament awaits. So, at a minimum, Iowa State is going to have 10 games remaining this season for Lipsey to pick up victories in. Of course, they are hoping that number is much higher because it means they made deep runs in the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Along with having the most wins as a starter in Cyclones history, Lipsey also holds the record for the most steals with 284 and the highest steal rate at 4.4%. He is second in steals per game with 2.3, behind only Jamaal Tinsley, who averaged 2.6 per game in his career.

Most wins as a starter in Iowa State men’s basketball history:

1. Tamin Lipsey (90)

2. Georges Niang (89)

3. Monte Morris (85) pic.twitter.com/QKvSBexpU5 — Aaron Marner (@A_Mar32) February 7, 2026

With 537 assists and counting, Lipsey is also moving up that all-time list, currently sitting in seventh place. If he keeps up his current pace of 5.4 assists per game, he has a chance to break into the top four all-time, where every player has recorded at least 600.

His assist rate of 25.6% is the third best in program history, behind only Diante Garrett, with 31.5%, and Morris, who had a rate of 27.5%.

The winningest player in program history and also one of the most productive point guards Iowa State has ever had, Lipsey should eventually have his number retired at Hilton Coliseum as one of the all-time greats.

