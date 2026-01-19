Iowa State Cyclones Need To Get Back to Dominating This Key Statistic on Hardwood

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has hit an unfortunate skid recently. After winning their first 16 games of the season, they have lost two in a row on the road to the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats.

There are some similarities and concerning trends that have developed during the two losses. Some, such as slow starts out of the gate, have plagued the team for weeks and are something head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have to figure out. Especially because they start second halves so well.

Turnovers have been an issue at times, too. The Cyclones' offense hasn’t been as crisp and efficient during their two losses, creating easy opportunities for their opponents to score when turning the ball over.

Throughout the season, creating turnover and converting them into easy points is something Iowa State thrived at. The highlight of their stingy defense was being able to turn opponents over and have a sizable margin in points off turnovers.

Iowa State needs to start winning turnover battle again

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) reaches for a loose ball in the first half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Iowa State Cyclones at Fifth Third Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, that is an area the team hasn’t been as successful in recently. Unsurprisingly, it coincides with their two defeats, losing the points off turnovers battle.

As shared by Cyclone Dave on X, in the Cyclones’ first nine games of the season against Power Conference opponents, they had an edge in points off turnovers. Against the Jayhawks, Kansas had a massive 17-4 edge.

A similarly lopsided affair occurred against the Bearcats as well. Through the first half of the game, Cincinnati had a massive 14-3 edge in points off turnovers, getting out to a 35-31 lead at halftime and eventually winning 79-70.

Iowa State is getting a taste of its own medicine. Their strategy for winning has been playing pressure defense, leading to their opponents creating mistakes. The script has been flipped on them for the last two games, and now it is time for Otzelberger and his squad to adjust.

Iowa State points off turnover margins vs P4 teams this season:



Miss State: 26-9 (ISU)

St. John’s: 14-13 (ISU)

Creighton: 19-8 (ISU)

Syracuse: 30-11 (ISU)

Purdue: 17-13 (ISU)

Iowa: 18-10 (ISU)

West Virginia: 17-15 (ISU)

Baylor: 20-6 (ISU)

Ok State: 15-4 (ISU)

Kansas: 17-4 (KU)… — Cyclone Dave (@CycloneDave69) January 17, 2026

What kind of adjustments could be on the horizon? Joshua Jefferson has hit a bit of a slump in the last two games, struggling with his efficiency on offense, both in terms of turning the ball over and shooting.

Midseason swoons have disappointingly become the norm during Otzelberger’s tenure with the team, so this could be more than an isolated incident that has to be figured out.

During a long regular season, there will be ebbs and flows. The Cyclones are currently experiencing a downturn. This team is too talented and experienced not figure things out, and returning home to Hilton Coliseum to host the UFC Knights for their next game should certainly help.

