Iowa State falls out of Top 10 ahead of Big 12 Tournament
Ahead of the start of the Big 12 Championships, the Iowa State men find themselves outside of the Top 10 in the latest rankings.
Following another week of split results, the Cyclones dropped two spots to No. 12 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Top 25.
Auburn dropped from the top spot, as Duke replaced them with Big 12 champion Houston No. 2. Florida is fourth in both with Alabama No. 5 in the AP and St. John’s holding that spot in the Coaches.
Other ranked Big 12 teams include Texas Tech, BYU and Arizona.
Here are the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Top 25 for men’s college basketball this week:
AP Top 25
(March 10, 2025)
1. Duke (52)
2. Houston (5)
3. Auburn (4)
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John’s
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Texas A&M
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette
Others receiving votes: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Ole Miss 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, Xavier 1, McNeese 1
Dropped from rankings: Arizona 24, Mississippi State 25
Coaches Poll Top 25
(March 10, 2025)
1. Duke (26)
2. Houston (2)
3. Auburn (2)
4. Florida (1)
5. St. John’s
6. Tennessee
(tie) Michigan State
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Wisconsin
15. Saint Mary’s
16. Texas A&M
17. Memphis
18. BYU
19. Kentucky
20. Purdue
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Marquette
24. Arizona
25. Illinois
Others receiving votes: Oregon 48, New Mexico 41, Drake 39, Creighton 38, UC San Diego 32, UCLA 19, Gonzaga 18, VCU 13, Ole Miss 9, UConn 9, Kansas 6, Mississippi State 4, High Point 1
Dropped from rankings: VCU 25