Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State falls out of Top 10 ahead of Big 12 Tournament

Cyclones drop two spots to No. 12 in latest rankings

Dana Becker

Iowa State dropped two spots this week in both the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25.
Iowa State dropped two spots this week in both the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Ahead of the start of the Big 12 Championships, the Iowa State men find themselves outside of the Top 10 in the latest rankings.

Following another week of split results, the Cyclones dropped two spots to No. 12 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Top 25.

* Predicting the men's Big12 Conference Championship winner

Auburn dropped from the top spot, as Duke replaced them with Big 12 champion Houston No. 2. Florida is fourth in both with Alabama No. 5 in the AP and St. John’s holding that spot in the Coaches.

Other ranked Big 12 teams include Texas Tech, BYU and Arizona.

Here are the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Top 25 for men’s college basketball this week:

AP Top 25

(March 10, 2025)

1. Duke (52)

2. Houston (5)

3. Auburn (4)

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. St. John’s

7. Michigan State

8. Tennessee

9. Texas Tech

10. Clemson

11. Maryland

12. Iowa State

13. Louisville

14. Texas A&M

15. Kentucky

16. Memphis

17. BYU

18. Wisconsin

19. Saint Mary’s

20. Purdue

21. Missouri

22. Michigan

23. Oregon

24. Illinois

25. Marquette

Others receiving votes: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Ole Miss 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, Xavier 1, McNeese 1

Dropped from rankings: Arizona 24, Mississippi State 25

Coaches Poll Top 25

(March 10, 2025)

1. Duke (26)

2. Houston (2)

3. Auburn (2)

4. Florida (1)

5. St. John’s

6. Tennessee

(tie) Michigan State

8. Alabama

9. Texas Tech

10. Clemson

11. Maryland

12. Iowa State

13. Louisville

14. Wisconsin

15. Saint Mary’s

16. Texas A&M

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Kentucky

20. Purdue

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. Marquette

24. Arizona

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes: Oregon 48, New Mexico 41, Drake 39, Creighton 38, UC San Diego 32, UCLA 19, Gonzaga 18, VCU 13, Ole Miss 9, UConn 9, Kansas 6, Mississippi State 4, High Point 1

Dropped from rankings: VCU 25

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball