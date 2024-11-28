Iowa State handles Colorado, secures fifth at Maui Invitational
Following a heartbreaking loss in the opening round of the Maui Invitational, the fifth-ranked Iowa State men rebounded, finishing fifth with a 99-71 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.
Milan Momcilovic scored a career-high 24 points, with 18 coming in the first half as the Cyclones (5-1) built a 45-34 advantage. He knocked down six 3-pointers as Iowa State was 11-for-25 from deep on the day.
Curtis Jones continued his strong start to the season, scoring 19 with six rebounds and three assists, while Keshon Gilbert added 15. Joshua Jefferson, Dishon Jackson and Tamin Lipsey all scored 10, giving the Cyclones five starters in double figures.
Jefferson had six rebounds with Lipsey recording four assists. Jones hit three 3-pointers off the bench.
For Colorado (5-2), Julian Hammond III scored 20 with Andrej Jakimovski adding 18.
The pressure defense applied by the Cyclones made the difference in this one, as they converted 18 turnovers into 37 points on the opposite end. Iowa State also held a 22-6 advantage in fast break points, with many of those coming off turnovers.
As a team, the Cyclones shot 60 percent from the field while holding Colorado to 42 percent.
The 99 points scored by ISU are the third-most under head coach TJ Otzelberger, while the shooting percentage from the field marked the first time in the Big 12 era that they have hit 60 percent and had 10-plus steals vs. a Power 4 team.
Iowa State has scored at least 81 points in all six games played this season while holding four opponents under 71.
Up next for the Cyclones will be No. 10 Marquette on Wednesday, Dec. 4 as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle. The game will take place from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.