Iowa State hangs on to spot in Top 10 in latest rankings

Win over TCU allows Cyclones to remain a Top 10 team this week

Dana Becker

Iowa State dropped to 10th in the latest college basketball rankings.
/ Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite dropping three of four, the Iowa State men are still in the Top 10, checking in at No. 10 in the latest AP and Coaches Polls. 

The Cyclones got back on track this past Saturday with a dominating win over TCU, as the return of Milan Momcilovic sparked the way. Iowa State had dropped three straight coming into the contest. 

Once as high as No. 2 in the polls, the Cyclones did fall two spots this past week. 

Auburn remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Alabama moved ahead of its in-state rival for the top spot in the Coaches Poll.

Duke and Florida are tied for third in the AP followed by Tennessee, Houston, Purdue, Texas A&M and St John’s. Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee - all SEC teams - received first-place votes.

Auburn received one more first-place vote from the Coaches, but dropped behind Alabama. They were the only two to receive first-place votes. 

SEC schools Florida and Tennessee give the conference the Top 4 in the Coaches with Duke, Houston, Purdue, St. John’s and Texas A&M rounding out the Top 10.

Other ranked Big 12 teams in the AP include Texas Tech at No. 12, Arizona at 13th and Kansas at 17th. Texas Tech and Arizona are the same in the Coaches, with Kansas checking in at No. 20.

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls Top 25 for men’s college basketball:

AP Poll Top 25

(Feb. 10, 2025)

1. Auburn (34)

2. Alabama (23)

3. Duke

(tie) Florida (3) 

5. Tennessee (1)

6. Houston

7. Purdue

8. Texas A&M

9. St. John’s

10. Iowa State

11. Michigan State

12. Texas Tech

13. Arizona

14. Memphis

15. Kentucky

16. Wisconsin

17. Kansas

18. Marquette

19. Mississippi

20. Michigan

21. Missouri

22. Mississippi State

23. Clemson

24. Creighton

25. Maryland

Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah State 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5

Dropped from rankings: UConn 19, Illinois 23

Coaches Poll Top 25

(Feb. 10, 2025)

1. Alabama (15)

2. Auburn (16)

3. Florida

4. Tennessee

5. Duke

6. Houston

7. Purdue

8. St. John’s

9. Texas A&M

10. Iowa State

11. Michigan State

12. Texas Tech

13. Arizona

14. Memphis

15. Wisconsin

16. Marquette

17. Michigan

18. Kentucky

19. Clemson

20. Kansas

21. Creighton

22. Missouri

23. Mississippi

24. Connecticut

25. Maryland

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 72, Louisville 57, Saint Mary's 51, UCLA 42, Illinois 19, New Mexico 16, Gonzaga 7, Oregon 5, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Drake 1, Baylor 1, UC San Diego 1

Dropped from rankings: Saint Mary's 23, Illinois 25

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

