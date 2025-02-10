Iowa State hangs on to spot in Top 10 in latest rankings
Despite dropping three of four, the Iowa State men are still in the Top 10, checking in at No. 10 in the latest AP and Coaches Polls.
The Cyclones got back on track this past Saturday with a dominating win over TCU, as the return of Milan Momcilovic sparked the way. Iowa State had dropped three straight coming into the contest.
Once as high as No. 2 in the polls, the Cyclones did fall two spots this past week.
Auburn remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Alabama moved ahead of its in-state rival for the top spot in the Coaches Poll.
Duke and Florida are tied for third in the AP followed by Tennessee, Houston, Purdue, Texas A&M and St John’s. Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee - all SEC teams - received first-place votes.
Auburn received one more first-place vote from the Coaches, but dropped behind Alabama. They were the only two to receive first-place votes.
SEC schools Florida and Tennessee give the conference the Top 4 in the Coaches with Duke, Houston, Purdue, St. John’s and Texas A&M rounding out the Top 10.
Other ranked Big 12 teams in the AP include Texas Tech at No. 12, Arizona at 13th and Kansas at 17th. Texas Tech and Arizona are the same in the Coaches, with Kansas checking in at No. 20.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls Top 25 for men’s college basketball:
AP Poll Top 25
(Feb. 10, 2025)
1. Auburn (34)
2. Alabama (23)
3. Duke
(tie) Florida (3)
5. Tennessee (1)
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. Texas A&M
9. St. John’s
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan State
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Kentucky
16. Wisconsin
17. Kansas
18. Marquette
19. Mississippi
20. Michigan
21. Missouri
22. Mississippi State
23. Clemson
24. Creighton
25. Maryland
Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah State 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5
Dropped from rankings: UConn 19, Illinois 23
Coaches Poll Top 25
(Feb. 10, 2025)
1. Alabama (15)
2. Auburn (16)
3. Florida
4. Tennessee
5. Duke
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. St. John’s
9. Texas A&M
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan State
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Wisconsin
16. Marquette
17. Michigan
18. Kentucky
19. Clemson
20. Kansas
21. Creighton
22. Missouri
23. Mississippi
24. Connecticut
25. Maryland
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 72, Louisville 57, Saint Mary's 51, UCLA 42, Illinois 19, New Mexico 16, Gonzaga 7, Oregon 5, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Drake 1, Baylor 1, UC San Diego 1
Dropped from rankings: Saint Mary's 23, Illinois 25