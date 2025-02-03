Iowa State hangs tough with No. 9 TCU before falling late
The Iowa State women overcame a rough start to give ninth-ranked TCU a run for its money on Sunday inside Hilton Coliseum before falling, 82-69.
Hailey Van Lith scored 28 points to overcome a 31-point effort from Cyclone Addy Brown. The Horned Frogs led 24-15 after the opening quarter and used a 25-17 run in the third to take control of the contest.
Van Lith, the former LSU and Louisville standout, was 11 of 21 from the field with eight assists and five rebounds for TCU (21-2). Taylor Bigby added 19 points.
For Iowa State (15-9), Brown was 11 of 16 with six rebounds and five assists while Audi Crooks added 29 points, six rebounds and two assists. Emily Ryan dished out six assists.
The Cyclones return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Cincinnati.