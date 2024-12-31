Iowa State heads into 2025 still ranked third in the country
Heading into 2025, expectations are high around TJ Otzelberger’s Iowa State program. And for good reason.
The Cyclones (11-1, 1-0) will begin the new year just where they left 2024, ranked third in both the latest AP Poll Top 25 and Coaches Poll Top 25.
Iowa State sits behind only SEC powers Tennessee and Auburn, as the Tigers handed them the only loss to date back when the two met in the Maui Invitational.
The Volunteers received 41 first-place votes in the AP Poll with Auburn gaining the other 20. In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee received 20 first-place votes to 20 for the Tigers.
Behind the trio in the AP Poll are Duke, Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Marquette, Oregon and Kentucky, as there was no change to the Top 13 this week. The Top 9 stayed the same in the Coaches Poll with Duke, Florida, Alabama, Kansas, Marquette and Oregon following Tennessee, Auburn and Iowa State.
Former Big 12 team Oklahoma jumped into the Top 10, replacing Kentucky.
Other ranked Big 12 teams in the AP Poll Top 25 include Houston at No. 14, Cincinnati at No. 16 and Baylor at No. 25. Houston is also 14th in the Coaches Poll with Cincinnati at No. 17 and Baylor at No. 21.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for Week 9:
College Basketball AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 30, 2024)
1. Tennessee (41)
2. Auburn (20)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Florida
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. Connecticut
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas A&M
14. Houston
15. UCLA
16. Cincinnati
17. Mississippi State
18. Michigan State
19. Gonzaga
20. Purdue
21. Memphis
22. Illinois
23. Arkansas
24. Mississippi
25. Baylor
Others receiving votes: Maryland 133, Drake 100, St. John's 98, Dayton 90, Michigan 65, Utah State 59, Georgia 48, Pittsburgh 35, West Virginia 30, San Diego State 28, Ohio State 19, North Carolina 19, Missouri 19, Arizona State 13, Indiana 11, Texas Tech 8, Clemson 8, Wisconsin 7, Penn State 5, St. Bonaventure 2, Nebraska 1
Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20
College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25
(Dec. 30, 2024)
1. Tennessee (20)
2. Auburn (11)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Florida
6. Alabama
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Oklahoma
11. Kentucky
12. Texas A&M
13. Connecticut
14. Houston
15. Michigan State
16. Mississippi State
17. Cincinnati
18. UCLA
19. Gonzaga
20. Illinois
21. Baylor
22. Purdue
23. Mississippi
24. Maryland
25. Memphis
Others receiving votes: St. John's 70, Arkansas 58, Drake 53, Michigan 49, Utah State 42, Georgia 36, San Diego State 30, Dayton 19, Texas Tech 12, Pittsburgh 10, Clemson 9, West Virginia 8, Missouri 6, North Carolina 1
Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20, St. John's 24