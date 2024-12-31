Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State heads into 2025 still ranked third in the country

The Iowa State men will begin 2025 as the No. 3 ranked team in both polls

Dana Becker

TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State head into 2025 still ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Heading into 2025, expectations are high around TJ Otzelberger’s Iowa State program. And for good reason.

The Cyclones (11-1, 1-0) will begin the new year just where they left 2024, ranked third in both the latest AP Poll Top 25 and Coaches Poll Top 25. 

Iowa State sits behind only SEC powers Tennessee and Auburn, as the Tigers handed them the only loss to date back when the two met in the Maui Invitational. 

The Volunteers received 41 first-place votes in the AP Poll with Auburn gaining the other 20. In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee received 20 first-place votes to 20 for the Tigers. 

Behind the trio in the AP Poll are Duke, Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Marquette, Oregon and Kentucky, as there was no change to the Top 13 this week. The Top 9 stayed the same in the Coaches Poll with Duke, Florida, Alabama, Kansas, Marquette and Oregon following Tennessee, Auburn and Iowa State.

Former Big 12 team Oklahoma jumped into the Top 10, replacing Kentucky. 

Other ranked Big 12 teams in the AP Poll Top 25 include Houston at No. 14, Cincinnati at No. 16 and Baylor at No. 25. Houston is also 14th in the Coaches Poll with Cincinnati at No. 17 and Baylor at No. 21. 

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for Week 9:

College Basketball AP Poll Top 25

(Dec. 30, 2024)

1. Tennessee (41)

2. Auburn (20)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. Connecticut

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas A&M

14. Houston

15. UCLA

16. Cincinnati

17. Mississippi State

18. Michigan State

19. Gonzaga

20. Purdue

21. Memphis

22. Illinois

23. Arkansas

24. Mississippi

25. Baylor

Others receiving votes: Maryland 133, Drake 100, St. John's 98, Dayton 90, Michigan 65, Utah State 59, Georgia 48, Pittsburgh 35, West Virginia 30, San Diego State 28, Ohio State 19, North Carolina 19, Missouri 19, Arizona State 13, Indiana 11, Texas Tech 8, Clemson 8, Wisconsin 7, Penn State 5, St. Bonaventure 2, Nebraska 1

Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20

College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25

(Dec. 30, 2024)

1. Tennessee (20)

2. Auburn (11)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Florida

6. Alabama

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Oklahoma

11. Kentucky

12. Texas A&M

13. Connecticut

14. Houston

15. Michigan State

16. Mississippi State

17. Cincinnati

18. UCLA

19. Gonzaga

20. Illinois

21. Baylor

22. Purdue

23. Mississippi

24. Maryland

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: St. John's 70, Arkansas 58, Drake 53, Michigan 49, Utah State 42, Georgia 36, San Diego State 30, Dayton 19, Texas Tech 12, Pittsburgh 10, Clemson 9, West Virginia 8, Missouri 6, North Carolina 1

Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20, St. John's 24

