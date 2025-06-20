Iowa State Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Audi Crooks
After three days of high-intensity trials, Iowa State star center Audi Crooks has been named to the 12-person USA Basketball 2025 Women's AmeriCup team. The team will compete at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup from June 28-July 6 in Santiago, Chile.
For Crooks, this will be her competitive debut with USA Basketball. Kara Lawson (Duke University) will serve as head coach with assistant coaches DeLisha Milton-Jones (Old Dominion University) and Jennie Baranczyk (University of Oklahoma).
Joining Crooks on the court, the 2025 USA Women's AmeriCup Team includes Raegan Beers, Mikayla Blakes, Madison Booker, Joyce Edwards, Hannah Hidalgo, Flau'jae Johnson, Gianna Kneepkens, Olivia Miles, Kennedy Smith, Hannah Stuelke and Grace VanSlooten.
The 2025 USA Women's AmeriCup Team will open Group B with host nation Chile, followed by Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The winner of the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup will earn a berth to the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, set to be held in Berlin next summer.
The 10 teams that qualified for this year’s tournament are Team USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and El Salvador.
Group A consists of the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Canada, El Salvador, and Brazil.
Group B consists of the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Puerto Rico.
This is the 18th FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. The last edition was in 2023, where Brazil defeated the USA in the championship game. Since the event's inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021.
For Cyclones fans who want to watch Crooks go for gold, Game 1 against Chile is on Saturday, June 28 at 8:30 PM ET. To watch, fans should head to the FIBA website for more information.