Iowa State lands No. 1 basketball recruit in Minnesota for 2026
Christian Wiggins, top-ranked player in Minnesota, commits to Iowa State
Iowa State and head coach TJ Otzelberger secured the services of the top basketball player in the state of Minnesota for 2026 in Christian Wiggins. Wiggins committed to the Cyclones on Saturday.
A four-star shooting guard, Wiggins also held offers from Creighton, Wisconsin, Iowa and home-state school Minnesota.
Wiggins ranks 52nd in his class by 247Sports and the composite scale, coming in as the No. 8 ranked shooting guard. The 6-foot-4 Wiggins led Wayzata High School to the Class 4A state championship last year.
Iowa State’s current class also includes point guard Yusef Gray Jr.
