Iowa State locked into No. 5 seed for league tournament
The Iowa State men cost themselves a double-bye in the upcoming Big 12 Conference Tournament, as they are locked in as the No. 5 seed with one game remaining.
Along with the Cyclones being positioned, the Top 4 teams are also set, with Houston having already clinched the regular season league title and No. 1 seed. Texas Tech, Arizona and BYU are all playing for 2-4, but have secured spots in the quarterfinals.
Only two other spots are clinched, as Arizona State is locked in as the No. 15 and Colorado is the No. 16 seed.
Kansas and Baylor are both 10-9, TCU, Kansas State and West Virginia are all 9-10 followed by Utah, Cincinnati, UCF and Oklahoma State.
Based on the latest ESPN BPI, the Cyclones will meet either Utah or UCF on Wednesday, March 12 in the second round. From there, they would face BYU in the quarterfinals and would likely meet up with Houston in the semis.
Going into the final games, here are the latest Big 12 standings:
Big 12 Conference Standings
- Houston (18-1) - clinched No. 1 seed
- Texas Tech (14-5) - clinched Top 4 seed
- Arizona (14-5) - clinched Top 4 seed
- BYU (13-6) - clinched Top 4 seed
- Iowa State (12-7) - clinched No. 5 seed
- Kansas (10-9)
- Baylor (10-9)
- TCU (9-10)
- Kansas State (9-10)
- West Virginia (9-10)
- Utah (8-11)
- Cincinnati (7-12)
- UCF (7-12)
- Oklahoma State (6-13)
- Arizona State (4-15) - clinched No. 15 seed
- Colorado (2-17) - clinched No. 16 seed
Big 12 Conference Tournament Schedule
The league tournament takes place in Kansas City beginning Tuesday, March 11. Here are the projected matchups for the opening three rounds based on the ESPN BPI and projected order of finish:
First round - Tuesday, March 11
- Game 1 - No. 12 seed Utah vs. No. 13 Seed UCF - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 2 – No. 9 seed West Virginia vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 3 – No. 10 seed Kansas State vs. No. 15 seed Arizona State - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 4 – No. 11 seed Cincinnati vs. No. 14 seed Oklahoma State - 8:30 p.m. CT
Second round - Wednesday, March 12
- Game 5 – No. 5 seed Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 6 – No. 8 seed TCU vs. Winner of Game 2 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 7 – No. 7 seed Baylor vs. Winner of Game 3 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 8 – No. 6 seed Kansas vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13
- Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 12 – No. 3 seed Arizona vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8:30 p.m. CT