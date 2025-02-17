Iowa State makes climb back up latest rankings
The Iowa State men are trending back in the right direction following consecutive wins, as the Cyclones moved up two spots to eighth in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s.
Auburn is the consensus No. 1, as they received 59 of the 60 first-place votes in the AP Poll and all 31 of the Coaches Poll. Florida is No. 2, with Duke, Alabama, Florida, Big 12 Conference leader Houston, Tennessee and Texas A&M all in the same positions in both ahead of the Cyclones.
Iowa State has scored three straight wins since the return of Milan Momcilovic to the starting lineup. They are back in action Tuesday at home vs. Colorado.
Texas Tech cracked the Top 10 of the AP Poll, sliding up three spots to No. 9. They are 10th in the Coaches Poll, flipping spots with St. John’s.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for the week:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL TOP 25
(Feb. 17, 2025)
1. Auburn (59)
2. Florida (1)
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. Texas Tech
10. St. John’s
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Purdue
14. Michigan State
15. Missouri
16. Marquette
17. Kentucky
18. Clemson
19. Arizona
20. Maryland
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Kansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Louisville
Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES POLL TOP 25
(Feb. 17, 2025)
1. Auburn (31)
2. Florida
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. St. John’s
10. Texas Tech
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Michigan State
14. Purdue
15. Marquette
16. Missouri
17. Clemson
18. Arizona
19. Memphis
20. Maryland
21. Kentucky
22. Louisville
23. Mississippi State
24. Saint Mary’s
25. Kansas
Others receiving votes: Ole Miss 64, UCLA 49, New Mexico 41, Creighton 37, Gonzaga 15, UConn 11, Illinois 5, UC San Diego 3, VCU 2, George Mason 1
Dropped from rankings: Creighton 21, Ole Miss 23, UConn 24