Iowa State makes climb back up latest rankings

Cyclones riding high, move up to eighth in AP, Coaches Polls

Dana Becker

Joshua Jefferson and Iowa State moved up to eighth in the latest rankings.
Joshua Jefferson and Iowa State moved up to eighth in the latest rankings. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State men are trending back in the right direction following consecutive wins, as the Cyclones moved up two spots to eighth in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s.

Auburn is the consensus No. 1, as they received 59 of the 60 first-place votes in the AP Poll and all 31 of the Coaches Poll. Florida is No. 2, with Duke, Alabama, Florida, Big 12 Conference leader Houston, Tennessee and Texas A&M all in the same positions in both ahead of the Cyclones.

Iowa State has scored three straight wins since the return of Milan Momcilovic to the starting lineup. They are back in action Tuesday at home vs. Colorado.

Texas Tech cracked the Top 10 of the AP Poll, sliding up three spots to No. 9. They are 10th in the Coaches Poll, flipping spots with St. John’s.

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for the week:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL TOP 25

(Feb. 17, 2025)

1. Auburn (59)

2. Florida (1)

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. Texas Tech

10. St. John’s

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Purdue

14. Michigan State

15. Missouri

16. Marquette

17. Kentucky

18. Clemson

19. Arizona

20. Maryland

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Kansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Louisville

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES POLL TOP 25

(Feb. 17, 2025)

1. Auburn (31)

2. Florida

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. St. John’s

10. Texas Tech

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Michigan State

14. Purdue

15. Marquette

16. Missouri

17. Clemson

18. Arizona

19. Memphis

20. Maryland

21. Kentucky

22. Louisville

23. Mississippi State

24. Saint Mary’s

25. Kansas

Others receiving votes: Ole Miss 64, UCLA 49, New Mexico 41, Creighton 37, Gonzaga 15, UConn 11, Illinois 5, UC San Diego 3, VCU 2, George Mason 1

Dropped from rankings: Creighton 21, Ole Miss 23, UConn 24

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

