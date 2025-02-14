Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State men add foreign talent to incoming recruiting class

Dominykas Pleta comes to Ames from Germany

Dana Becker

TJ Otzelberger and the Iowa State men added another recruit to the upcoming class.
TJ Otzelberger and the Iowa State men are in the midst of a successful season. But they also know that the future is on the horizon.

The Cyclones announced the signing of Dominykas Pleta for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Pleta is a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward from Germany.

Pleta is the fifth member of the signing class, joining Macari Moore from Michigan, Xzavion Mitchell and Jamarion Batemon from Wisconsin, and Killyan Toure of France who all signed in December.

Currently playing for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the German BBL and for Porsche Ludwigsburg in the Germany - Pro B South Division, Pleta is averaging over 20 points and almost nine rebounds per game. 

He is also a member of the German U20 team, averaging 9.6 points, four rebounds and an assist per game at the 2024 European U20 Championship.

“Dominykas is a skilled and versatile player,” Otzelberger said. “He has the ability to drive the ball and attack off the dribble. He moves well defensively and plays with a great motor.”

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

