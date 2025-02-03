Iowa State nearly falls out of Top 10 after stunning home defeat
For the first time this season, the Iowa State men took a tumble in the latest college basketball rankings.
Coming off back-to-back losses, including a stunning home defeat on Saturday to Kansas State, the Cyclones dropped five positions to No. 8 overall. They had reached as high as No. 2 earlier this season.
Auburn and Duke maintained the top two spots with Alabama, Tennessee and Houston, who is now the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference team, rounding out the Top 5. Florida and Purdue are both ahead of Iowa State, who takes on rival Kansas Monday night on ESPN.
Other ranked Big 12 teams include Texas Tech (No. 12, AP), Kansas (No. 16) and Arizona (No. 20). The Red Raiders are 13th in the Coaches Poll, the Jayhawks are 17th and Wildcats are in the same slot.
Here are the latest men’s college basketball rankings:
AP POLL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25
(February 3)
1. Auburn (62)
2. Duke
3. Alabama
4. Tennessee
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Purdue
8. Iowa State
9. Michigan State
10. Texas A&M
11. Marquette
12. St. John’s
13. Texas Tech
14. Kentucky
15. Missouri
16. Kansas
17. Memphis
18. Maryland
19. Connecticut
20. Arizona
21. Wisconsin
22. Mississippi State
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. Mississippi
Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah State 8, Vanderbilt 4, George Mason 3, Baylor 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.
Dropped from rankings: Oregon 16, Louisville 21, Vanderbilt 24.
COACHES POLL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25
(February 3)
1. Auburn (29)
2. Duke (2)
3. Alabama
4. Tennessee
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Purdue
8. Iowa State
9. Michigan State
10. St. John’s
11. Marquette
12. Texas Tech
13. Texas A&M
14. Kentucky
15. Memphis
16. Missouri
17. Kansas
18. Connecticut
19. Wisconsin
20. Arizona
21. Clemson
22. Michigan
23. Saint Mary’s
24. Maryland
25. Illinois
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 88, Ole Miss 70, Louisville 50, Creighton 44, Oregon 31, New Mexico 18, UCLA 7, West Virginia 6, Gonzaga 4, Utah State 4, Drake 2, BYU 2, UC Irvine 1, Baylor 1.
Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 13, Oregon 18, Louisville 22, Ole Miss 23.