Iowa State officially brings on Mason Williams to basketball team
The Iowa State men’s basketball team officially signed Mason Williams, as the Eastern Washington transfer joins the program for the 2025-26 season.
Williams is the second official transfer portal addition, as Eric Mulder signed from Purdue Fort Wayne.
A 6-foot-5 guard out of Seattle, Williams has two years of eligibility remaining.
“Mason brings great size and length at the guard position on both sides of the floor,” Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “He has a natural ability and craftiness to score in a variety of ways. He does a great job of using his basketball IQ and skill set to put pressure on the defense and make plays for others.
“Mason is a high-character individual who takes tremendous pride in his work ethic and development.”
Last season at Eastern Washington, Williams started 22 of 27 games, averaging almost 14 points with three rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He ranked ninth in the Big Sky Conference in scoring and second in free throw percentage.
Williams tallied seven games with 20-plus points and will be counted on to help replace the scoring lost with the graduation of Curtis Jones. He had a career-high 35 vs. Idaho State and also tallied 29 vs. Sacramento State and 28 vs. Montana.